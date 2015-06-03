Eastern Region Youth organizers endorse Nana Boakye

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA



Koforidua, July 06, GNA - Constituency Youth Organizers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region have publicly endorsed the candidature of Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as “Nana B”, as National Youth Organizer.

This came barely 48 hours to the start of the party’s national delegates’ congress to elect new officers.

They said they were convinced that he was the right man for the job.

Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, the Akwapim North Constituency Youth Organizer, announced this at a press conference they held in Koforidua.

He said the party required hardworking and formidable national officers to steer its affairs “going into 2020 and beyond”.

The party could not afford to experiment. “Nana B’s” had been tried, tested and proven to have everything it took to lead the youth.

Nana Boakye, a lawyer is in the youth organizer race with Kamal Deen Abdulai, a former Nasara Coordinator, and Dominic Eduah.

Over 6,000 delegates would gather at the Koforidua Technical University from July 7 – 8 for the party’s national congress.

The Eastern Regional capital has been turned into a beehive of political activity as the campaign teams of candidates contesting for the various positions make last ditch effort to woo the delegates.

Huge banners and posters of the candidates and NPP colours are all over the place.

There is so much excitement in the air and traders and operators in the hospitality industry are doing good business, with hotels in the municipality all fully booked.

About 1,000 police officers are on hand to provide adequate security protection.

Mr. Kwame Prah, the Regional Organizer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that all was set for a successful congress.

The delegates, he said had already started arriving.

