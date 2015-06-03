Ghana News

Billboards and posters of NPP aspirants take over Koforidua

by 06/07/2018 16:43:00 0 comments 1 Views

Koforidua  (E/R), July 6, GNA - As the New Patriotic Party (NPP)  prepares for its National Congress in Koforidua at the weekend,  the streets of Koforidua and its suburbs have been adorned with the Party colours with billboards and posters of aspirants contesting for various positions in the Party.

The Koforidua Technical University (KTU) which will host the three days national congress is not spared with the billboards and poster stretching from the KTU traffic light right to the campus.

Other parts of the Municipality has billboards, banners and posters on the highway stretch from Oyoko roundabout through to the DVLA roundabout to SSNIT traffic light all through to the KTU campus.

The main parts of the Municipality have many posters and sizeable number of billboards on displayed across the roads.

The atmosphere in the Koforidua town is charged as some of the campaign teams of the contestants have started arriving in town on Wednesday ahead of the arrival of the delegates for the Congress.

It is expected that over 6, 000 delegates and over 10,000 Party sympathizers and auxiliary staff are expected to attend the Congress to elect national executives for the Party for the next four years.

A youth activist and a delegate, Nana Agyemang  who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, said what the delegates sought to do was to vote for candidates who could consolidate the Party's gains and fortunes in the 2020 election to retain power.

He said the two candidates contesting for the Chairmanship position, Mr Freddy Blay and Mr Stephen Ntim, have all supported the Party in diverse ways. However, the delegates will vote for the one who would strengthen the Government and Party’s relationship, as well as has a vision to create a vibrant Party.

GNA

