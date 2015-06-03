Government sets up awards scheme for chiefs

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah GNA



Kumasi, July 6, GNA – Government is working out an awards scheme to reward chiefs and other traditional leaders who will make strenuous efforts to prevent or reduce illegal mining activities in their traditional areas.

Mr Kofi Djamazi, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, who made this known, said the presidential awards’ scheme would honour chiefs, queens and other traditional leaders as well as communities, who would sustain the fight against galamsey in their areas.

Speaking at a meeting of the National House of Chiefs (NHC) in Kumasi, he said the fight against galamsey could not be won without the active involvement and participation of chiefs.

He urged chiefs to support the efforts of the government to stop the destruction of the country’s water bodies and other natural resources.

Mr Djamazi said government is in the process of procuring vehicles for the various Houses of Chiefs in the country to ensure smooth and efficient administration.

He said government was also taking steps to increase the budgetary allocation to the NHC and the regional Houses of Chiefs to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

Togbe Afede XIV, President of the House, said the greatest threats to Ghana’s development are bad politics and corruption.

He said if Ghana can fight corruption, it would not require any foreign aid to support its development, adding that, the best way to achieve the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ mantra, was to aggressively fight the issues of corruption in public life.

Togbe Afede said there is the need for chiefs to actively participate in the discussion of issues of national interest and that chiefs have a greater responsibility to join the fight against corruption in the country.

He said corruption is the root cause of poverty, deprivation, illiteracy and other socio-economic challenges facing the people, adding that corruption could ruin the very foundation of the nation if it was not properly dealt with.

Togbe Afede said government would require the active support and participation of chiefs who are in almost every community in the country, to combat corrupt practices across the nation.

