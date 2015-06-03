NPP ask for prayers for a peaceful congress

Koforidua (E/R), July 6, GNA – Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Minister for Zongo and Inner City Development, has led a delegation of members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are attending the National Delegates Congress to worship at the Koforidua Central Mosque.



Originally, the Vice President, Dr Mahammud Bawumia was supposed to lead the delegation but was engaged with national issues in Accra and so delegated Alhaji Boniface to lead the group to the mosque.

In an address, Alhaji Boniface thanked the Muslim community in Koforidua for their continuous prayers for the party.

He appealed to the Muslim community to pray for the party to have a peaceful and successful congress adding that it is God who appoints leaders and the delegates who are going to cast their vote are only doing so to fulfill God’s wishes.

Mr John Boadu, the Acting General Secretary of the party, said the NPP has always promoted freedom of worship and has a great respect for the Muslim religion.

He said since 1992, the NPP has always given a place for the representation of the Muslim faith at the Presidency and thanked the Muslim community for their prayers for the party and government.

Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Eastern Regional Minister, said the choosing of Koforidua for the National Delegates Congress is a great honour to the region and at the same time places a huge responsibility on the region.

He urged the Muslim community to pray for the congress to end peacefully and successfully.

On behalf of the Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique donated GHC 1,000.00 for the purchase of a ram for a Muslim sacrifice.

The NPP national delegate’s congress in Koforidua formally begins on Saturday, July 7 and ends on Sunday July 8 with a church service at the International Central Gospel Church at Koforidua.

GNA