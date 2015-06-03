Gyidi wins double at AFOH Awards

Gyidi wins double at AFOH Awardsby Nnamdi Obi 06/07/2018 15:56:00 0 comments 1 Views
Accra, July 6, GNA - Ghanaian
singer-singwriter, Gyidi at the just recently organised AFOH Awards bagged two honours,
including the Overall Best Talent & the highest honors of the year, Artiste
of the year.
Gyidi becomes the first artist to win the two awards consecutively for two years running at the AVMB Folio of Honours (AFOH) Awards.
AVMB Folio of Honor Awards is an annual event hosted by Apostle Vinny Max Bani, awarding talents, creativity, growth and maturity over the years.
Here's a full list of winners at the 2017 honours;
Best Male Vocalist - Reginald Danso
Best Female Vocalist - Mimi Elsa
Collaboration of the Year - Hakkudadem (feat. AVMB, Eli Pius & Mimi Elsa)
Song of the Year - Hakkudadem
Rapper of the Year - Dzoken
Artiste of the Year - Gyidi
Discovery of the Year - Stella Sena
Overall best talent - Gyidi
Actor of the Year - Nana Gyamfi
Actress of the Year - Laura Adotey
Media personnel of the Year - Peter Dsane
Best Dancer of the Year - Benjamin Asare
Sports person of the Year - Angelo Kyei
Producer of the Year- AzeyBeats
GNA
