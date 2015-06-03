Gyidi wins double at AFOH Awards

Accra, July 6, GNA - Ghanaian singer-singwriter, Gyidi at the just recently organised AFOH Awards bagged two honours, including the Overall Best Talent & the highest honors of the year, Artiste of the year.



Gyidi becomes the first artist to win the two awards consecutively for two years running at the AVMB Folio of Honours (AFOH) Awards.

AVMB Folio of Honor Awards is an annual event hosted by Apostle Vinny Max Bani, awarding talents, creativity, growth and maturity over the years.

Here's a full list of winners at the 2017 honours;

Best Male Vocalist - Reginald Danso

Best Female Vocalist - Mimi Elsa

Collaboration of the Year - Hakkudadem (feat. AVMB, Eli Pius & Mimi Elsa)

Song of the Year - Hakkudadem

Rapper of the Year - Dzoken

Artiste of the Year - Gyidi

Discovery of the Year - Stella Sena

Overall best talent - Gyidi

Actor of the Year - Nana Gyamfi

Actress of the Year - Laura Adotey

Media personnel of the Year - Peter Dsane

Best Dancer of the Year - Benjamin Asare

Sports person of the Year - Angelo Kyei

Producer of the Year- AzeyBeats

GNA