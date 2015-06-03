Suspended Deputy Sports Minister cleared of any wrongdoing – President

Koforidua, July 07, GNA – Suspended Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the Australia Olympics visa scandal and is heading back to his office.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who broke the news, said a report presented to him by the police after their investigations into the matter had exonerated him.

He had received the report on his return from a state visit to South Africa on Friday night and was going to “lift the suspension and return him to office on Monday”.

The Deputy Minister and the acting Director General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah, were asked to stay aside after the arrest of 60 Ghanaians, who allegedly attempted entering Australia on false pretence.

Addressing the national delegates’ conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Koforidua, President Akufo-Addo spoke of the unswerving determination of the government to continue to strengthen the anti-corruption architecture.

He repeated that the removal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei, and her two Deputies, Amadu Sulley, and Mrs Georgina Opoku Amankwaa, was without malice – was not premeditated.

The decision was based on the recommendation of the Committee of Enquiry set up by the Chief Justice following separate petitions brought against them.

President Akufo-Addo was emphatic that he would “do his duty – respect due process”.

Over 6,000 delegates had gathered at the Koforidua Technical University to elect new national officers of the party to lead it into the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

A total of 41 candidates are contesting for the various national positions.

GNA