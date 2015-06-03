President urges delegates to vote for unifiers

Koforidua (E/R), July 07, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged delegates voting at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) national delegates conference to choose leaders who would unify the party



He asked the delegates not to repeat the mistakes that nearly cost the party victory in the 2016 elections, telling them to vote for persons whose principal goal was to make the NPP a formidable force and who would work with government to meet the aspirations of the Ghanaian people.

Speaking to the delegates in Koforidua, President Akufo-Addo said the mistakes of the party in 2014, which resulted in the suspension of some elected national officers’, should guide the process to choose to lead it to the 2020 general election.

Fortunately, he said, the elders of the party rose to the occasion, kept their focus, were able to find a solution that fostered unity and helped the NPP win the election convincingly in 2016.

The conference is being held under the theme “Building a stronger party, delivering prosperity to Ghanaians.”

About 6,000 delegates are expected to vote for 40 candidates contesting for various executive positions.

The President told the gathering that those who would be elected at the conference had a daunting task ahead of the 2020 elections, saying, “It is s huge challenge, and we need the right people to meet it”.

The process to elect those persons, he noted must be devoid of acrimony so that that party moves in oneness of purpose to enable it continue with its programme of transformation and development.

The President said that his government in the past 18 months had worked and continued to take steps to change the fortunes of the country - bring prosperity to the people of Ghana.

He said all economic indices now pointed to a growing and stronger macro-economy.

“Our economy is on a good course, and it will mean that, when we finish with the IMF Programme this year, our economy will be stronger than the one we inherited.

I know that things are still not easy, but if we stay true to the path we are charting, we will see very soon the light at the end of the tunnel. Let us remain resolute. We will deliver prosperity,” he said.

GNA