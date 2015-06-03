GNPC to build artificial turf for selected schools and communities

Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Bekwai, July 7, GNA - The GNPC Foundation is to build not less than six artificial turfs for some schools across the country to improve on sports education in the country.

The move formed part of the foundation's core objectives towards providing sports infrastructure and contributing to the development of sports and physical education among the youths.

Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong, Executive Director of the GNPC said this during a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of one of such artificial turf at Bekwai SDA Senior High School in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

He said the turf would be comparable to the Barcelona Standard.

"This is one of six of such projects to be done in this year. Another one will be done at Asokwa in Kumasi, two will be done in the Western Region, Effia Kuma in Takoradi and Tarkwa, Duayaw Nkwanta in the Brong Ahafo Region and Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

He said the Foundation may be doing six (6) artificial turfs every year for the next four years.

At Bekwai, the site plan for the project was handed over to the contractor who had six (6) calendar months to complete to serve the school, community and its environs.

He stressed that the field was proven to provide the most grass-like playability and thus urged the authorities to take good care of it.

The pitch comes with a fence, four (4) floodlights and a standby generator to provide light in the absence of ECG.

Mr George Oduro Yeboah, the Headmaster of school thanked the GNPC for fulfilling a promise made to them last year when the school celebrated its 65th anniversary and pledged to do regular maintenance on the facility to preserve it for future use.

In attendance were; Mr Yaw Kyei, a Board member of GNPC and Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, the Executive Director of GNPC Foundation among other dignitaries.

