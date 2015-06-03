Bagbin Eulogises Amissah-Arthur

Accra, July 7, GNA - Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and prominent flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)has eulogised the late former Vice President of the Republic, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.



On the sidelines of the one week memorial church service at Ridge in Accra, Mr Bagbin who was a close friend and party comrade of the late statesman said Ghana had lost a genius.

“Before he became Vice President, many people did not know him and this was because he was the type of man who, unlike many, did not lust after fame – he made things happen on a quiet note.

“And then, he became Vice President and we beheld his glory – calm, cool and intelligent, humble and blameless,” Mr Bagbin said.

He pointed out that even though politics in Ghana was considered by many as dirty business, Vice President Amissah-Arthur exemplified clean politics with his quiet and respectable demeanour.

“There were many so-called corruption scandals that our opponents had trumpeted about the Mahama government and almost everybody in the government was smeared by the accusations, but never Paa Kwesi; because he was too incorruptible to throw mud at him.”

The former Vice President died suddenly during a routine gym workout at the Airforce gym in Accra a week ago. At 67, the tragedy came as a shock to many, especially so, when he was an ardent health enthusiast who exercised regularly.

Mr Bagbin, who was a close friend had revealed in an earlier interview that he him just a week before the tragedy, said he had arranged a meeting with him on the day of his demise.

“It’s not easy for me to weep but I wept…nobody would ever think that Amissah-Arthur would die just like that…” Mr Bagbin said, adding that even during the NDC’s marches, the late Vice President had shown himself to be fit than many, including himself.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament said that the tragedy was a lesson to all Ghanaians; that no matter how well fit one is, God could call anyone home at any time, and therefore it was appropriate to prepare at all times.

He however said Ghana should be thankful to God for the gift of the life of Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

Mr Bagbin, who was accompanied by many MPs, had earlier on signed a book of condolence at the International Conference Centre in Accra, saying “ My very good senior, Amissah Arthur, was a polished gentleman and God fearing politician. I truly found the meaning of genteel in P.K as he was commonly called by friends and peers.

GNA