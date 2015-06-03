Rebekah Awuah Foundation Health4Wealth Project affects Over 800 lives

Accra, July 7, GNA - Over Eight Hundred (800) people accessed free medical screening, free medications and free education on general health, healthy living and wellness, reducing the risk of death at Aburi in the Eastern Region.



Dr Samuel Sasu, a stress management consultant and the Medical Director of Health Works who addressed the patrons advised them to keep their surroundings clean to prevent malaria, one of the most prevalent diseases in Africa. “Your environment is an extension of yourself, he indicated.”

Dr Sasu gave this advice when the Rebekah Awuah Foundation, a not for profit organisation that focuses on education, skills development as well as good health and wellbeing for all at all ages organised its Health4Wealth [ H?W ] Project, in Aburi to promote healthy lifestyles, introduce preventive measures and efficient healthcare for everyone.

Ghana spends an astonishing amount of money and resources on treating illnesses that are surprisingly preventable, and research has proven that, it is possible to win the fight against almost every disease.

Dr. Sasu also pointed out the dangers of using powdered spices for food preparation and the causal link between the increased use of plastic packaging for food and the increasingly early onset of diseases in many Ghanaians.

He explained that some of the chemicals in the plastics caused “disruptions in human reproduction which can lead to infertility.”

He said they were known to “predispose the one eating the food to conditions like diabetes and hypertension, cancer, palpitations and other kind of preventable diseases.” and children who habitually ate food containing those chemicals, could “develop these illnesses earlier.”

“Certain medical researchers have also identified a range of hormone-related developmental issues that can arise in children exposed to these chemicals.”

Dr Sasu also cautioned Ghanaians to desist from the frequent intake of foreign breed of Chickens as the birds were injected thus astronomically facilitating their growth.

The District Minister and Resident Pastor of the Emmanuel Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana – Aburi, Rev. Christian Amankwah-Kwafo commended the Rebekah Awuah Foundation for embarking on a project that would help to substantially reduce the number of deaths and illnesses and provide rural folks access to quality essential health-care services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medications.

“There are critical areas to tackle to ensure the wellness of the people is guaranteed and this is exactly what the foundation has done”.

Rev. Amankwah-Kwafo added” The Rebekah Awuah Foundation is a saviour and relevant at this time that society has ignored or self-inflicted detrimental practices to good health and well-being; working to arrest this and ensuring lives are protected required stakeholder support and push”.

The Catechist, Dan Ottopah-Kissiedu called for a quarterly medical screening for community members and the church.

According to him, the exercise afforded many who could not attend hospitals due to busy work schedule as well as those who could not afford medical examinations to get a one-stop treatment.

The Deputy Expedition leader at BraveHearts Expeditions Nana Adjoa Darkoah Darko also lauded the Rebekah Awuah Foundation for the noble cause, urging young people to volunteer to impact humanity and called for the Health4Wealth Project to be replicated in rural Ghana.

The Rebekah Awuah Foundation until recently organised a forum to sensitise over 800 students on the effects of drug and alcohol abuse.

The Health4Wealth Project is a half-yearly programme that aims at contributing to achieving sustainable development goal three [ 3 ] as well as educating the citizenry on healthy living and lifestyles, as well as strengthening the prevention and treatment of other ailments.

GNA