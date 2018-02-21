Fans blast BBNaija’s Efe after he bragged about releasing back to back hit singles

BBNaija 2017 reality show winner, Efe Ejeba has come under serious criticism from his fans who feel he doesn’t have bragging rights to claim his songs have been hits back to back.

Efe money as he likes to call himself revealed this when he announced the release of his EP titled ‘Am Sorry for Winning’ featuring several other artists including Olamide.

However, Nigerians were quick to put him in his place and school him. They stormed the comment section of his post to let him know how disappointed they have been with his songs and he was sure to reply them.

See some reactions below:

However, Nigerians were quick to put him in his place and school him. They stormed the comment section of his post to let him know how disappointed they have been with his songs and he was sure to reply them.

See some reactions below:

source: Gistreel

Share this:



