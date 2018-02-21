Nigeria News

Fans blast BBNaija’s Efe after he bragged about releasing back to back hit singles

by 21/02/2018 15:17:00 0 comments 1 Views

BBNaija 2017 reality show winner, Efe Ejeba has come under serious criticism from his fans who feel he doesn’t have bragging rights to claim his songs have been hits back to back.

Efe money as he likes to call himself revealed this when he announced the release of his EP titled ‘Am Sorry for Winning’ featuring several other artists including Olamide.

However, Nigerians were quick to put him in his place and school him. They stormed the comment section of his post to let him know how disappointed they have been with his songs and he was sure to reply them.
See some reactions below:

However, Nigerians were quick to put him in his place and school him. They stormed the comment section of his post to let him know how disappointed they have been with his songs and he was sure to reply them.
See some reactions below:

source: Gistreel

Share this:


Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

$16bn Power Projects: EFCC Begins Probe Of Suspects

BBNaija Stars Leo And Ifu ennada As A Couple In This Adorable Photoshoot

Video: Andrew Odoe — Have some sympathy (Unofficial music video)

I won’t let those who called me Boko Haram, Hausa man take APC from me – Okorocha

READ: Presidency releases document detailing Buhari’s achievements in three years

Nigerian family disowns daughter seeking same-sex marriage

“Walk away from anything that gives you bad vibes” – Kizz Daniel

African American couple steal the show at prom by dancing Shaku Shaku, Shoki and other Nigerian dance steps

Finally, Adekunle Gold Confirms Simi As His ‘Partner’ || WATCH

REVEALED: How we gave lawmakers N17 Billion to pass 2015 budget — Okonjo-Iweala