Wendy Williams Under Fire For Saying Beyonce Needs Auto-Tune

Wendy Williams picked on Beyoncé, alongside some other celebrities, on the ‘Hot Topics’ portion of her show, and of course the Beyhive have swam in on her in full force.

While discussing Fergie’s infamous rendition of the US Anthem at the NBA All Star Game, the TV host said that Beyonce needs auto-tune to sing unlike Celine Dione, Dionne Warwick, and Mariah Carey. In her words, “There are only a few people who can sing raw dog and Fergie is not one, she needs autotune… Jen Lopez needs autotune, Janet [Jackson] needs autotune, Beyoncé needs autotune. Adele, Aretha [Franklin], Celine [Dion], Dionne Warwick and Mariah [Carey], they need nothing. They sing raw dog.”

Ever since, Queen Bey’s fans are roasting her.

The Beyhive coming after Wendy Williams after she said Beyoncé needs autotune pic.twitter.com/TiU6hLS0pb — Elle Dorval (@elledorval) February 20, 2018

Wendy Williams doesnt support SUCCESSFULL BLACK WOMEN because they dont pay her show any mind, she's jealous beacuse artists like Nicki Minaj, Beyonce or Rihanna will go on a show like Ellen! But she'll praise medicore or average white artist like Taylor Swirt or Adele ???? pic.twitter.com/C336Au7t4e — SlayTrick (@Lemonade1218) February 20, 2018

Something is wrong with Wendy Williams y’all. We need to stop acting like she’s okay. She thinks Beyoncé needs auto tune. That’s crack-ish. — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) February 20, 2018

Im actually irritated that Wendy Williams sat in her chair and said Beyonce needs autotune and that she cant sing but Mariah Carey can. I only talk facts tho, so Im unbothered and listening to the tea pic.twitter.com/IgH3osboin — james (@JamesVol2) February 20, 2018

At this point I don't care what Wendy Williams says she's a Beyoncé fan with a troubled mind — Sasha Stan (@BeyonceyBaby) February 20, 2018

WENDY WILLIAMS SAID BEYONCÉ NEEDS AUTO TUNE ITS OVER FOR THIS HOE — Queen Mel ???????? (@BLVCKMATTERS) February 20, 2018

source: Twitter

