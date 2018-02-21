Nigeria News

Champions League: De Gea saves Manchester United against Sevilla

by 21/02/2018 18:17:00 0 comments 1 Views

Manchester United were practically saved from defeat in the hands of Sevilla on Wednesday night largely due to the heroics of David de Gea

A stunning first-half save by the Spaniard helped Manchester United earn a goalless draw with Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday night.

Clear chances were few and far between for both sides despite Sevilla registering 25 shots to United’s six, but the only one which looked like going in came when Luis Muriel’s header was spectacularly tipped over by the keeper.

The Red Devils will now take a slight advantage into the second leg at Old Trafford next month as they look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition – something Sevilla have never achieved.

In the night’s other game, Shakhtar Donetsk. edged Roma 2-1.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

“Walk away from anything that gives you bad vibes” – Kizz Daniel

African American couple steal the show at prom by dancing Shaku Shaku, Shoki and other Nigerian dance steps

Finally, Adekunle Gold Confirms Simi As His ‘Partner’ || WATCH

REVEALED: How we gave lawmakers N17 Billion to pass 2015 budget — Okonjo-Iweala

I’m ashamed Nigeria’s now used as negative example – Jonathan

EFCC begins probe of Obasanjo's $16 Billion power projects

Innoson boss, Innocent Chukwuma, appeals arrest order; wants stay of execution 

Enugu 2019: Muslim community endorses Ugwuanyi for second term

Notorious Phone Snatcher Beaten to A Pulp By Angry Mob In Bayelsa (Photo)

Actress Nkoli Nwa Nsukka Looks Stunning In New Pre-Birthday Photos