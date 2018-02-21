Nigerian govt approves ‘special biscuits’ for school feeding programme

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the production of a special high nutrient biscuit to be included in the school feeding programme for primary school pupils.

The programme is being implemented under the Special Intervention Programme of the federal government; in partnership with willing state governments.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, presented the proposal before the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday in Abuja.

Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, Mr. Onu said the high nutrient density products will provide at least a third of the desired major macro and micro nutrient requirements stipulated by the World Health Organisation, Food and Nutrition Board.

“Additionally, the products will be produced by NASCO Foods Limited, Jos that have the state-of-the-art processing equipment with vast experience in food processing, food safety and quality for production and supply chain nationwide.

“The developed nutritious products have been tested using Nasco food processing facilities in Jos and have been found to be technically and economically viable.

“The pupils in the schools in Jos and Lagos where the sensory evaluation and consumer acceptability studies were done showed strong likeness for the products and are ready to consume the products if included in the school feeding program,” he said.