What A Grandma Told A Policeman Who Asked For What She Does For A Living Will Amuse You

21/02/2018
When it comes to epic replies and clap backs in conversations, everyone knows now that Nigerians have the skills online, and a certain Nigerian grandma has proven to know the latest trend.
 

File photo

A Twitter user identified simply as Eja nla. (@_Udanyi), has taken to the social networking platform to narrate how his grandmther proved that she knows the latest trend.

The young man revealed how a conversation ensued between his grandmother and a Nigerian Police officer.

According to him, the grandmother’s driver was stopped by some police officers who had demanded to speak with the car owner.

He said that the police officer asked her what her occupation was, which she comically replied: “enjoyment, my children are taking care of me.”

He wrote: “So the Police stopped my Grandma’s driver today and asked to speak with the owner. Police: Good afternoon Ma, what is your occupation? My Grandma: Enjoyment. My children are taking care of me.”

