What A Grandma Told A Policeman Who Asked For What She Does For A Living Will Amuse You

When it comes to epic replies and clap backs in conversations, everyone knows now that Nigerians have the skills online, and a certain Nigerian grandma has proven to know the latest trend.

A Twitter user identified simply as Eja nla. (@_Udanyi), has taken to the social networking platform to narrate how his grandmther proved that she knows the latest trend.

The young man revealed how a conversation ensued between his grandmother and a Nigerian Police officer.

According to him, the grandmother’s driver was stopped by some police officers who had demanded to speak with the car owner.

He wrote: “So the Police stopped my Grandma’s driver today and asked to speak with the owner. Police: Good afternoon Ma, what is your occupation? My Grandma: Enjoyment. My children are taking care of me.”