Check Out The Picture Of Ciroma, Obasanjo, And Murtala Muhammed In The 70’s

Adamu Ciroma, Olusegun Obasanjo, Murtala Muhammed

A picture of Murtala Rufai Ramat Muhammed, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Adamu Ciroma taken in the 70s has emerged.

Chief Olusegun Mathew Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo, GCFR, Ph.D. is a former Nigerian Army general who was President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007. Obasanjo was a career soldier before serving twice as his nation’s head of state.

Murtala Rufai Ramat Muhammed was the military ruler of Nigeria from 1975 until his assassination in 1976.

Adamu Ciroma is a Nigerian politician and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He is currently a member of the People’s Democratic Party.

