Shocking Revelation: Grieving Families Now Hire Strippers To Perform During Funerals (Photos)

According to a report by The Sun UK, these shocking pictures reveal China’s bizarre craze for strip shows at funerals.

Grieving families are understood to hire call girls to liven up send-offs because they believe drawing a large crowd will bring the dead good fortune.

In many cases women will strip off and flaunt themselves on the coffin of the dead person.

More often than not children and old people are present during what can be very adult performances.

But now the Chinese Communist Party bosses say its got out of hand and they are cracking down on the raunchy routines and will jail anyone who breaks the new law.