Shocking Revelation: Grieving Families Now Hire Strippers To Perform During Funerals (Photos)by Seun Oluwapo 21/02/2018 23:19:00 0 comments 1 Views
According to a report by The Sun UK, these shocking pictures reveal China’s bizarre craze for strip shows at funerals.
Grieving families are understood to hire call girls to liven up send-offs because they believe drawing a large crowd will bring the dead good fortune.
In many cases women will strip off and flaunt themselves on the coffin of the dead person.
More often than not children and old people are present during what can be very adult performances.
But now the Chinese Communist Party bosses say its got out of hand and they are cracking down on the raunchy routines and will jail anyone who breaks the new law.
An official statement condemned the “striptease” as “obscene, P0*nographic, and vulgar performances”.
The latest is focused on 19 cities across four provinces, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu and Hebei, a statement on the website of the Ministry of Culture said.
In the past music and opera performances and generous feasts were historically the best method of ensuring a large crowd.
Yet over the years it has become commonplace for rural families to hire strippers.
And this will not be the first time the authorities have launched a crackdown.
They first began clamping down in 2006 and launched a second campaign in 2015.
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Click Here to Comment on this Article