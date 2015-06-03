Nigeria News

“Cee-C Insulted Me”- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Makes Shocking Revelation

by 27/04/2018 15:18:00 0 comments 1 Views

In a recent interview with the Beat FM’s Toolz on the Mid-Day Show, the host of BBNaija Ebuka Obi-Uchendu called out BBNaija : Double Wahala finalist Cee-C saying “she insulted me” earlier today.
During the show, a number of stories went around that the host Ebuka knew Cee-C and that they might have dated before the show.

The host has debunked all rumours stating clearly that he didn’t know her before the house.

The BBNaija 2006 housemate also made it clear that he didn’t have the authority to give her a slot to be a housemate on the show.

Rumours had sparked that he might have given her a slot to be a housemate on social media.

Here is what he said on the interview:

“Cee-C insulted me…she was known for not being nice to visitors in the house…with me was no exception…she told me to sit my behind down”.

There were also stories about Cee-C being his sister-in-law which his wife has debunked saying she doesn’t know her.

The Agbada icon also said that she fueled the conversations about them as she spoke a lot about him in the house.

He said:

“…Something goes on today and she says something the next day”.

The host went further to say that he simply did his job despite her insult.

Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Wedding Photos Of Lesbian Couple In The U.S. Go Viral

President Buhari Finally Breaks Silence On Obasanjo’s Open Letter

Two Prostitutes Fight Dirty Publicly Over Male Customer In Enugu (Photos)

“Cee-C Insulted Me”- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Makes Shocking Revelation

2019: Buhari speaks on why he will win again

Billionaire kidnapper, Evans accuses judge of bias

What Trump’s invitation of Buhari to White House proves – Lai Mohammed

???? This Man Lost His Job Just Few Hours After He Got It… You Won’t Believe Why (Photo)

New Photos Of Chimamanda Adichie Emerge In The Heat Of Her Hilary Clinton Interview Controversy

#BBNaija: Nina Under Attack For Dumping Collins