Wedding Photos Of Lesbian Couple In The U.S. Go Viral

What has been described as a taboo in Nigeria has successfully taken place in the United States of America amidst joy and celebrations.

Chantel Nicole Beverly, 30, a 5th Grade Teacher and Shavonia Peterson, 33, Exceptional Education Teacher walked down the aisle on April 7, at The Yacht Club, Marina Shores Virginia Beach, VA

“I walked into a club one summer night in 2011, she had no idea she’d find the love of her life, Shavonia, on the dance floor. But that’s exactly what happened. Seven years later they tied the knot and their gorgeous nuptials will move you,” said Chantel.

“Being a bride felt like I was on cloud 9,” admitted Chantel. “After I got past the nervousness part, it was the best feeling in the world. I felt so beautiful and so loved. There were a few overwhelming moments but for the most part, it was wonderful.”

“It took awhile for me to find ‘the one,” said Chantel.

“Shavonia is very interesting. She’s actually the opposite of me. I’m more optimistic and she’s more realistic. I’m very outgoing and she’s more reserved. She’s very organized and I could be all over the place sometimes. However, she’s my perfect match. She’s loving, caring and will do anything for those she holds near and dear to her heart. She is the yin to my yang.





Chantel reveals that there were no frills about how Shavonia proposed, and that’s what made it sweeter.

“It was a very simple proposal. Nothing fancy at all. On Thursday, December 15, 2011 she came in the house after working and was acting weird. She grabbed my hand and was shaking nervously and then got down on one knee and told me how much she loved me and how much I have inspired her and asked me to marry her.”

“My wife and I met at an LGBT club named, Colors. I can remember it like it was yesterday.” said Shavonia.

“It was a hot summer night on Saturday, July 23, 2011. It was interesting because I had not gone there in years and I randomly decided to go with a friend that night. I was at the bar and I saw her from across the room. I was attracted to her instantly and repeatedly glanced in her direction. I felt our eyes meet one another and she came over to me. She asked, ‘What you doing up in here, are you a lesbian?’ She thought I was straight and didn’t believe me. That night we danced the night away and exchanged numbers after the let out.

She called me and we talked on the phone for hours like we were teenagers. The following week we went on a date and the rest was history. We were inseparable. I chose to make Chantel my wife because she is truly the most selfless and kind-hearted person I know,” said Shavonia of her bride.

“She loves with her whole heart. She’s loyal to all of her friends and family. She motivates me and inspires me to be the best woman I can be. I love how loving, patient and selfless Chantel is. I love how she stays firm in what she believes in. Whatever Chantel wants, she lets nothing stand in her way of getting it. She has literally made me a better woman.”