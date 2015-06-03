BBNaija: ‘You are are cheap cheating olosho’ – Collins, Nina’s boyfriend reacts to her new video

Few hours ago, we reported that Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina , gave her reasons of choosing not to go back to her boyfriend, Collins , who she said she has been dating for over a year in an interview on Beats FM yesterday.We reported that Nina who debunked rumours of being a gold digger, said she is now focused on making her dreams become reality and not being in a relationship. According to the reality show star, she doesn’t think her boyfriend, Collins will take her back after all she did.

However reacting to Nina’s Instalive video, Collins who called her a cheat also told her to tell her people to stop calling him. He also recounted how he treated Nina as a Queen and supported her dreams financially, emotionally & in prayers, but got nothing.



His tweets reads;

Most Nigerian women are Scummmmmm! See their role model Nina come & take your shit away from my place, I have packed it already or better still how do I send it to you! Cheap cheating Olosho! Where are those your stupid fans! Miracle will soon dump your ass too.We don’t need to talk! You are a cheat! Period Tell your people to stop calling me! If your fans support your cheating ways, my prayer is they experience what I did in their relationships, marriages, IJN! Bloody double standards

I gave you everything. I sacrificed everything. Treated you like a Queen. Supported your dreams financially, emotionally & in prayers. You cheated before, I forgave you. You then went on National TV to repeat the same thing you cried you wouldn’t do again.

