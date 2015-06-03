Nigeria News

PDP To Vote Against Melaye’s Recall

by 27/04/2018 13:04:00 0 comments 1 Views

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye might have the support of the Peoples Democratic Party who have urged its members to vote against his recall.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its members in Kogi State to vote against the recall of Sen. Dino Melaye during the verification of signatures of petitioners holding on April 28.

In a statement in Lokoja on Friday, the party said that it was not in support of the recall of Melaye from the beginning.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed April 28 for the verification of signatures the petitioners that signed for the recall of Melaye.

INEC said that the verification would hold from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in 552 of 560 polling units in the seven local governments that make up Kogi West Senatorial District.

Meanwhile, Mr Dickson Achadu, the PDP Director of Research and Documentation, who signed the statement, described the attempt to recall Melaye as a product of an internal crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He, therefore, urged his party members to distance themselves from the exercise.

However, the party said it was in support of the senator’s agitation for good welfare for workers and the downtrodden, adding that the state had been made a laughing stock.

The statement urged INEC and security agencies to guard against being used in the plan to forcefully deny Kogi West quality representation at the senate.

The party further urged its members to remain peaceful and law-abiding but refrain from submitting to intimidation and inducement by the sponsors of the recall.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in the state has assured the people of Kogi West senatorial district that the exercise would be peaceful and violence-free.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Ali Janga, in a statement, urged them to cooperate with the security agencies to ensure that criminal elements do not hijack the process.

The statement signed by the police spokesman, ASP William Aya, said that Janga warned political thugs as well as those who do not have business at the polling units to stay away.

He also expressed the command’s readiness to deal with any miscreants, urging law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses.

He also advised members of the public to always avail the security agencies with credible information on the existence of criminal elements in any part of the state.

-NAN

