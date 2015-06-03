Nigeria News

NYSC speaks on death of corps member in Kwara camp

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has spoken on the death of Kwara Corps member, identified as Amadi Eva IchechukwuAmadi, a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, was said to have suffered a bone fracture during the morning drill at the orientation camp on April 23 and was rushed to the camp’s clinic.

A statement issued by NYSC Kwara State Coordinator, Amaefule Remigius said the entire NYSC family was saddened by Amadi’s sudden death.

He urged members of the public to avoid unnecessary speculations about what led to her death.

Remigius prayed that God should grant her immediate family and the NYSC, fortitude to bear the colossal loss.

He said “this is not the time to hastily jump into conclusion about the root cause of her death.

“We are still waiting for the medical findings and report from the NYSC referral hospital.

