I don't own Visionscape - Tinubu cries out

A former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says contrary to rumours flying around, he has no stake in Visionscape, a foreign company recently engaged by the state government to manage waste in the state.

“I beg to correct something and I think I have to do it publicly; the rumour I’ve heard all over the state and the social media is that I am the one who brought a foreign company. I am not the owner of Visionscape. Categorically, I’m telling you today, I have no penny…Yes, that is the truth,” Tinubu said on Friday evening while addressing the members of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, also known as PSP operators, who visited him to submit a petition to him.

The PSP operators, which met Tinubu near his Bourdillon, Ikoyi home, had called on him to intervene to help them to save their means of livelihood and those of about 25,000 people which they said were in their employ.

They also expressed concern over the surge of waste on the streets.

Addressing them, Tinubu also decried the spread of waste on Lagos streets, as well as the continued emission of smoke from the burnt Olusosun dump, saying there was a need to address the situation.

He said it was time he engaged with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode over the waste situation in the state.