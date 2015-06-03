Video Of Senator Melaye And Governor Bello During The Good Old Days

Yahaya Bello and Dino Melaye

There is a maxim that there is no permanent friend in politics but permanent interests. As long as the political interests are assured, political actors will stay together.

Dino Melaye – a lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district at the National Assembly has made several threat videos against governor Yahaya Bello who used to be his good friend.

Both parties have been involved in bitter altercations in the media. Senator Melaye believes Governor Bello is after his life as well as being the brain behind his recall by his constituents.

Nobody knows how the political battle will end but the situation is already tensed.

Below is a video of Melaye throwing accolades on Governor Bello on the day of his inauguration on the 27th of January, 2016:

