BBNaija: I’m Shocked By What People Are Saying About Me – Cee-C

Cee-C

After leaving the Big Brother Naija reality TV, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C known for her controversial nature and fights with other housemates has expressed shock about what Nigerians are saying about her.

The woman who was dubbed ‘bitter’ due to her numerious fights with other housemates said she didn’t see herself like that in the house.

The first runner-up of BBNaija in an interview during a programme on Beat FM, said she will work on her anger issues.

“I’ve been shocked about everything. The reactions. I didn’t even see myself like that in the house,” she said on Thursday.

“For me, I believe that in every opinion, there is an element of truth so I’m just taking the truth and leaving the rest out.

“People have said that I have anger issues. Anger is an emotion. I get angry, everybody gets angry.

“Watching myself, that wasn’t cool. If that’s what it’s going to take for me to be a better person, why not.”

Nina, Alex, Tobi, Miracle and Cee-C are the five finalists of the third edition of BBNaija.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria



