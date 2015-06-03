Peter Mensah Bio, Wife, Family, Body Measurements, Height, Age

image source

Peter Mensah is making strides in Hollywood and has got his unique craft to thank for it. Having started out with martial arts, Mensah needed only little effort to perfect his skills. Peter who is known for his exceptional epic roles has continued to grow in the industry. Apart from his masculinity, there is so much more to know about the Ghanaian.

Peter Mensah’s Bio, Age

Peter Mensah was born on 27 August 1959 in Chiraa, Ghana to his parents who were natives of the Brong Ahafo region. Peter’s parents who were strictly academics moved to England to settle when he was still young. Education was compulsory for Mensah as his parents were elites; his father was an engineer and his mother, a writer. Taking after his father, Peter graduated as an engineer and began to practice, although his love for arts never faded away.

Being a lover of martial arts, he further developed his martial arts skills when he enrolled to study it properly. Though he was an engineer working for British Gas, Peter still had so much love for performing arts. Mensah who also studied Theatre productions was further inclined to pursue his dreams and he soon made the decision to venture fully into the creative arts industry.

Canada was the place where his career kicked off. After moving to Canada, he got some acting roles which formed the foundation on which he stands today. He first starred in Lion Island as Hugh in 1998. Mensah’s inborn talent so reflected in his role in the movie, earning him more roles from different producers. He then went on to feature in movies; The Golden Spiders: A Nero Wolfe Mystery, Harvard Man, Jason X, Conviction, Cypher and Tears of the Sun.

The talented actor subsequently featured in Hidalgo, as well as the popular creation of the Frank Miller graphic novel, 300.

Mensah made the big screens when he featured on The Seed, Avatar and the Incredible Hulk within a short space of 2006-2009. He landed himself a role on The Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles in 2008 where he played the character of General Perry. In 2010 he went on to star in Spartacus: Blood and Sand, and Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (TV series) aired in 2011. He was also featured in the fifth season of True Blood which premiered in 2012. Peter has so far featured in over a hundred Hollywood movies.

His Net Worth

In a short space of time, Mensah has garnered a lot for himself through his craft. The Ghanaian-British actor has a net worth estimated at $5 million. Asides from endorsement deals, Mensah reportedly earns about $600,000 as his salary per year.

Mensah’s fierce looks have paid off a great deal for him as he has continued to land more herculean and epic roles in Hollywood. He is, however, not restricted to epic roles, as he has also featured in many movies with contemporary themes.

Family – Wife, Girlfriend, Dating

Several inquiries have been made into the personal life of the Ghanaian-British actor, but considering his very private nature, nothing much has been found. These inquiries heighten as the actor has never made an appearance with a woman, fuelling speculations about his sexuality. But Mensah seems not to be bothered by the rumors.

Several sources have reported that the actor is not married to anyone. However, there is no verified information as regards to any romantic relationship with anyone. It seems that Mensah is so occupied with work that he has less time for romance. He also has no children of his own.

Height, Weight, Body Measurements

To describe Peter Mensah to someone who has never seen him before, you are bound to broaden your arms and widen your eyes. Mensah is known for his fierce, masculine and alpha-male looks which always fits his manly roles. He has a signature look of a well-wired fighter ready for battle. If you have been wondering what this manly body of his measures, you’re about to find out.

Peter is not just huge on TV, he stands at a tall height of 6ft 3in and weighs 98 kg; no wonder he effortlessly diffuses into any herculean character he is given. Mensah must be thankful for his his height and weight which supports his broad, and vigorous chests which give him a strong looking stamina.