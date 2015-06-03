VIDEO: DMW ft. Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda & Fresh – AJE

VIDEO: DMW ft. Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda & Fresh – AJEby Seun Oluwapo 28/04/2018 03:56:00 0 comments 1 Views
After the last release titled Mind which was a star studded offering from the Davido Music Worldwide imprint, a new record, titled “Aje” was released.
DMW wastes no time in dishing out the visuals to their latest effort which features – the leader of the gang, Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda and producer Fresh.
The video was shot on location in Dakar, Senegal and it was directed by Twitch Visuals.
Watch the Video:
