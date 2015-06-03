Nigerian Catholic Bishops Meet With Pope Francis At The Vatican (Photos)

Nigeria News

It was another wonderful time in Rome as Nigerian Catholic Bishops met with Pope Francis in Rome.
Nigerian Catholic bishops have met with with Pope Francis in Rome. The clergymen met with Pope Francis yesterday during the plenary session of the Ad Limina of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in the Vatican.

In the group were two Nigerian members of the Sacred College, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos and Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan, Archbishop of Abuja.

There were 65 Nigerian prelates in all at the meeting.

See more photos below:


