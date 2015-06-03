Nigeria News

BBNaija 2018: Tobi addresses age controversies, speaks on his parents’ reactions

by 28/04/2018

Big Brother 2018 ex-housemate, Tobi has given reasons many people would not believe he is 23-years old.
Tobi’s age has been an issue of controversy ever since he told other housemates while in the show that he was 23.

Some viewers of the reality television show believe the BBN star is well above 23, and are asking him to come up with his real age.

Fielding questions from Punch, Tobi who came out as the show’s second runner up, gave reasons it would be hard for people to believe him.

He also revealed what his parents told him after spending 85 days in the Big Brother house and failing to win the ultimate prize.

Tobi said, “It is not surprising that they did not believe me. I feel that the reason they did not believe me is because of my accomplishments, not many people of my age have done what I have achieved in life.

“I graduated from school at 18, I worked for about four years and within that time, I have also done my Chartered Financial Analyst level one qualification; it is a reputable finance qualification.

“I still have two more levels to go. To a lot of people, it is really hard to believe, especially if they compare it with their life or other people’s standard.

“I have not always been the smartest kid but I have always been smart in my own way . I graduated from school with a Second Class Upper degree even though I was the youngest in my class. I come from a family where you are taught to be hard working.

“At that young age, I had some distractions but I knew that I could not attend the university without finishing without a very good result.”

Asked what his parents told him when he first time saw them after the show, he added, “They told me that they are proud of me and my father called me his role model and that meant a lot to me.

“Not every man gets such words from his father. It was a great moment for me.”

