Nigerian government declares Tuesday public holiday

by 28/04/2018

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Tuesday, May 1, 2018, as a public holiday to celebrate the 2018 Workers’ Day.The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), who disclosed this in Abuja on Friday, congratulated Nigerian workers on their loyalty, the strength of character, hard work, sacrifice and dedication to building a greater Nigeria.

The minister in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. M. Umar, appreciated “the central role workers play in government activities and decisions, and for keeping faith with the present administration in its resolve to build a better Nigeria.”

Dambazau solicited the continuous support of Nigerian workers in government’s effort to re-position the economy and uphold the shared legacy of all Nigerians.

“The minister wishes all Nigerian workers a successful May Day celebration,” the statement said.

