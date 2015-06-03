Police Nab Four For Selling Leaked WAEC Answers

Police in Lagos have arrested some persons who are suspected to be in the business of trafficking leaked examination questions.

Four persons have been arrested by the police for being in possession of leaked WAEC examination questions and selling answers to candidates using various online platforms in Edo, Osun and Ondo states.

Making the disclosure while speaking with journalists during the parade of the suspects in Lagos, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, said that the decoy team of the Command’s Rapid Response Squad arrested the suspects that included Samuel Kayode, 28, Adebayo Ifeolouwa, 17, Alayande Ahmed, 16, and 20-year-old Olusobe Festus.

According to the police chief, other suspects still at large have been tracked to Ghana and other African countries even as they collaborate with the Interpol on the matter.

He said, “Samuel Kayode is a Physics and Mathematics teacher in two of the private schools in Ondo State. He links up with those who provide him with prepared answers of leaked 2018 examination questions.

“He created a Whatsapp group called Waecvip where he shares and sells leaked question and answers on request.

“Ifeoluwa who is a student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, also created a Whatsapp group of his own called MCC where he shares and leaks examination questions and answers.

“Olusobe Festus, an iron bender apprentice who resides in Ekpa, Edo State, created two Whatsapp groups named Waec Home of Expo and Waec Vip where he shares questions and answers to students.

“Alayande Ahmed, who is undergoing training on repairing of damaged mobile phones, was also linked with the crime. He gets questions and answers from groups he belongs to and shares with students.

“The question papers given by the syndicates are word for word with the one given by WAEC for candidates. The four suspects admitted their involvement in the crime as evidence were established through their mobile phones.

“The Police have also extended an invitation to WAEC officials to visit the command headquarters so the two parties can jointly put up a taskforce to get to the bottom of the crime.”