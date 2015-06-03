Maradona sacked at top UAE club

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona was sacked at United Arab Emirates (UAE) first division club Fujairah SC on Friday, his lawyer Matias Morla confirmed on Saturday.

After Fujairah SC failed to gain automatic promotion to the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) on Friday, Maradona lost his job at the UAE league.

Fujairah SC had a 1-1 draw with Khorfakkan in their last domestic league match of the season, which meant that Maradona’s team landed third in the UAE table and therefore missed the chance of direct entry into the Arabian Gulf League, reported Dubai’s daily Sports 360 degrees.

However, Fujairah SC still has an opportunity to reach the AGL if they can beat AGL bottom club Hatta in a two-legged playoff next month scheduled on May 9 and May 13, according to the Abu Dhabi daily The National.

The 57-year-old Argentinean took over the UAE’s club in May 2017.

He also coached Dubai’s Al Wasl soccer club from May 2011 to July 2012.

(Xinhua/NAN)