Major activities of the Senate last week

Following the mace theft saga, the Senate was more about less talk and more action last week.

The lawmaker, obviously angered by the recent happenings in the country, tackled issues ranging from the killings in Benue State to the arrest as well as hospitalisation of one of their own, Dino Melaye.

Below are some major activities from the senate lad week:

Tuesday:

– The Senate began with an executive session which lasted for over two hours after which the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, announced that the security around the National Assembly has been tightened.

The decision was taken to ensure that incident of the preceding week does not repeat itself, Mr Saraki explained as he called for the full cooperation of the public.

Wednesday:

– President Muhammadu Buhari wrote a letter to the Senate explaining why he ordered the withdrawal of $496 million from public funds for the purchase of aircrafts from the United States, without permission.

Mr Buhari stated that he took the action because be believed the National Assembly will not object.

– After deliberating on a point of order regarding the ordeal surrounding fellow lawmaker, Dino Melaye, the Senate adjourned plenary and set up a delegation to visit him at the hospital.

The delegation, led by the Senate President arrived the National Assembly and only few lawmakers were allowed to see Mr Melaye.

– Prior to the visit, some APC senators, while deliberating, blamed the present administration for Mr Melaye’s ordeal.

The senators, Shehu Sani and Mohammed Shittu, explained that Mr Melaye is being punished because the aired his views openly, adding that they could be possible targets for speaking up.

– Also prior to the visitation, the Senate resolved to summon the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris for grilling on live TV.

Mr Idris was to answer questions ranging from the arrest of Mr Melaye to the insecurity across the country.

– Some constituents of Delta Central Senatorial district wrote to the Senate President to demand a reversal of the suspension of their senator, Ovie Omo-Agege.

In a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Attorney-General of the Federation, National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the State Security Service, Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Chairman of National Human Rights Commission and the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, the constituents threatened to resort to “individual or collective representation if their demand is not acceded to”.

The group submitted the letter to the Senate while staging a protest on Wednesday morning.

Thursday:

– The Senate resolved to invite Mr Buhari to appear before a joint session with the House of Representatives.

The President is to answer questions bordering on the the recent killings in Benue State as well as other states across the country.

– While deliberating the President’s letter from Tuesday, the lawmakers were somewhat divided as some called for the impeachment of the president while other objected.

The matter was later referred to the committee on judiciary to tackle and report back in Wednesday, May 2nd.

– The IGP was re-summoned on Thursday after he snubbed the Senate’s first invitation by sending the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Operations to represent him.

Lawmakers unanimously agreed that the IGP appear in person and a letter be written to him informing him of the second invitation.

-Meanwhile the Senate has asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to refund N216 billion paid by the commission as subsidy in 2017.

The lawmakers unanimously agreed that the money be repaid to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, saying the expenditure is illegal, a position which was part of recommendations of the Senate committee on public accounts adopted by the Senate on Thursday.