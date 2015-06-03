Nigeria News

Maradona quits as coach of UAE team

by 28/04/2018 11:14:00 0 comments 1 Views
Diego Maradona resigned as coach of United Arab Emirates second division club Al Fujairah on Friday after his team failed to gain promotion, his lawyer Matias Morla announced.

Argentine legend Maradona, a former World Cup winner and one of football’s most divisive figures, said he was stepping down after a 1-1 draw against Khorfakkan.

“After today’s match, and having failed to achieve the objective of promotion, Diego Maradona will no longer be the coach of the team,” tweeted Moria.

The lawyer insisted that the decision “had been a mutual agreement” with the club and that he wished Al Fujairah “the best”.

Maradona, 57, was appointed coach in May last year with the task of getting Al Fujairah back into the top flight after a two-year absence.

However, Friday’s result meant that the team cannot finish any higher than third in the table.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Veteran Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo Joins Enugu Governorship Race As Campaign Posters Emerge (Photos)

How I Almost Lost My Son – Nollywood Actress, Ufuoma McDermott Opens Up

Too Bloody! Father Kills Son In Anambra Over Land (Graphic Photos)

Dino Melaye’s recall: 'We came out because we were told money was being shared' - Voters reveal

Liverpool held in Stoke stalemate

Major activities of the Senate last week

Oando declares N19.8 billion profit, performance rising

Gene therapy can be used to cure Cancer, Sickle Cell Anaemia – Expert

Maradona sacked at top UAE club

Dino Melaye’s Recall: Low turnout in Lokoja, Koton-Karfe