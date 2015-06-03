Too Bloody! Father Kills Son In Anambra Over Land (Graphic Photos)by Seun Oluwapo 28/04/2018 11:34:00 0 comments 1 Views
The deceased
The residents of Ozzu Awkuzu community in Anambra state have been left in total shpck after a heartless father killed his own son over land in the area.
The deceased identified as Ikibunna Udeagu was killed by his father over a disagreement concerning the issue of land.
More details of the shocking incident is yet to emerge as at the time of filing this report. See another photo below;
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Click Here to Comment on this Article