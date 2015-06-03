Nigeria News

Too Bloody! Father Kills Son In Anambra Over Land (Graphic Photos)

The deceased

The residents of Ozzu Awkuzu community in Anambra state have been left in total shpck after a heartless father killed his own son over land in the area.

The deceased identified as Ikibunna Udeagu was killed by his father over a disagreement concerning the issue of land.

More details of the shocking incident is yet to emerge as at the time of filing this report. See another photo below; 

