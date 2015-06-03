Veteran Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo Joins Enugu Governorship Race As Campaign Posters Emerge (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has joined the growing number of Nigerian entertainers who have ventured into politics as he has declared intention to run for the gubernatorial election in Enugu state.

52-years-old veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has declared his intention to run for governor of Enugu state come 2019.

Kenneth who left the entertainment industry for politicis, also made it clear to all that he will be running on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, adding that the immediate past governor of the state, Sullivan Chime, has endorsed his bid.

Making the announcement on his Instagram page, Kenneth admonished his followers to support him in his race.

“I just declared my intention to contest for the Governorship candidate of APC in Enugu State. It was heartwarming to receive the blessings of the immediate past Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Gov Sullivan Chime. To God be the glory,” he wrote.

Speaking on the motivation behind his political ambition, the actor said, “It’s time for Nollywood to produce an Executive to fulfill our Nollywood dreams. The entire APC structure attended the declaration. God is awesome.”