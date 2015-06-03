Nigeria News

Ikoyi to experience 5-hour outage Sunday

by 28/04/2018 13:12:00 0 comments 1 Views

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a five-hour outage in Ikoyi and environs from 10.00am to 3.00pm on Sunday.

Godwin Idemudia, the EKEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications, said in a statement on Saturday that the outage would enable the company to carry out maintenance work.

According to the general manager, the maintenance work will be carried out on the company’s 33KVA Bus Section 11 at the Fowler Injection Substation.

“We solicit understanding from all our customers who will be affected by the outage, especially for the inconveniences it will cause them even as this information comes to them at a short notice.

“Eko Disco promises to keep improving its equipment for better service delivery to electricity users in its network.

“We implore our customers to bear with us,” he said.

(NAN)

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

J Cole thrill Nigerians with an electrifying performance at the ‘Castle Night Unlocks’ concert (Photos+Video)

#BBNaija: Tobi Bakre says Efe was voted out of pity

Download Music: Diamond Platnumz – Sijaona

Shunning of Melaye recall exercise a verdict on the APC – PDP

IPOB members set to storm White House as Buhari visits Trump

OML30 communities protest removal of Salvic Petroleum Resources

Ikoyi to experience 5-hour outage Sunday

Police in Uganda free 100 hostages held in mosque

Salvic Petroleum: The OML30 Success Story

Melaye recall boycott verdict on APC – PDP