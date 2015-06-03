Nigeria News

Download Music: Diamond Platnumz – Sijaona

by 28/04/2018 15:45:00 0 comments 1 Views

Diamond Platnumz had unveiled his massive “A Boy From Tandale“ album to critical acclaim in March.“Sijaona” streamed off as the 9th track of that star-studded project of musical art.

Despite the fact that the album featured such international heavyweights including Tiwa savage, Young Killer, Miri Ben-Ari, Omarion, Ne-yo, Davido, Flavour, Jah Prayzah, P-Square, Vanessa Mdee, Morgan Heritage and Rick RossDiamond Platnumz goes solo on this one.

Still, he completed the smash with aplomb, dedicating the depths of his golden vocals for that perfect sound that streams right into the depths of the heart and soul.

The WCB Wasafi anchorman breaths music and it is not so surprising that “Sijaona” packs the abundance of musical melody as well as an urgent delivery of dope beats and stunning instrumentals.

You’d groove and still be mesmerised by this Diamond Platnumz creation. Just stream, download, then be sure to share your thoughts and opinion in the comments section below.
http://www.informationng.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/diamond-platnumz-sijaona.mp3

DOWNLOAD


Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

J Cole thrill Nigerians with an electrifying performance at the ‘Castle Night Unlocks’ concert (Photos+Video)

#BBNaija: Tobi Bakre says Efe was voted out of pity

Download Music: Diamond Platnumz – Sijaona

Shunning of Melaye recall exercise a verdict on the APC – PDP

IPOB members set to storm White House as Buhari visits Trump

OML30 communities protest removal of Salvic Petroleum Resources

Ikoyi to experience 5-hour outage Sunday

Police in Uganda free 100 hostages held in mosque

Salvic Petroleum: The OML30 Success Story

Melaye recall boycott verdict on APC – PDP