Friendship Turn Sour As Bobrisky Unfollows #BBNaija Nina, Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram

by 28/04/2018 17:54:00 0 comments 1 Views

Bobrisky is evidently upset that Nina allowed his sworn enemy, Toyin Lawani to style her and it appears the love existing between the duo has been abruptly cut short. The male barbie has since deleted Nina from her social media account with regards of the latest development as he feels betrayed, having contributed immensely to her popularity and spent over half a million naira on her. Meanwhile, Nina is yet to react.
The drama started when photos and videos capturing the former housemate circulated online and it happened that bobrisky’s BFF turn arch enemy styled her. It is a well known fact that Bobrisky and Nina like each other and so this didn’t go well with him. In a series of posts, Bobrisky noted that the motive behind styling Nina is not far fetched as it was only to spite him


