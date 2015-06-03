DRAMATIC! Juventus Comes From Behind To Beat Inter Milan, keeps Serie A title hopes alive

Defending champion Juventus looked set to open the door for Napoli, which won 1-0 in Turin last weekend to blow the title race wide open, after Inter came from behind at San Siro in a night of huge drama.

Matias Vecino’s 18th-minute red card, after Douglas Costa had rifled Juve in front, appeared likely to ensure Massimiliano Allegri’s men would comfortably claim three points.

However, Juve collapsed after the break, Mauro Icardi heading Inter level before an own goal from Andrea Barzagli put the hosts in front.

More was still to come, with Juan Cuadrado’s cross deflecting in off Milan Skiriniar in the 87th minute prior to remarkable scenes in the closing stages.

Higuain had been guilty of missing a fantastic chance with the score at 1-1, but the former Napoli striker significantly dented the Partenopei’s title hopes with an 89th-minute header to spark wild celebrations and revive hopes for the away fans that the Scudetto, somewhat improbably, remains in Juve’s hands.

Napoli must now respond when it heads to Fiorentina on Monday (AEST), while Inter remains outside the UEFA Champions League places and could yet lose further ground to fourth-placed Lazio.