Student thanks her ‘mentors’ alcohol and pizza as she graduates

An American student from New Jersey, Jackie Dobak, in a rather awkward manner, has giving accolades to her ‘mentors’ alcohol and pizza, which according to her, helped her scaled through th hurdles of studying in college.

She paid tribute to her “2 special mentors” in recent graduation photos. The 21-year-old was pictured smiling with a bottle of tequila and a pepperoni pizza in the snaps; two things that apparently got her through four years of education.

In the yearbook snaps, which she uploaded to her Instagram account, the pretty blonde is seen candidly smiling in official graduation attire: a cap and gown.

Yet, Jackie, who graduated from Rutgers University in New Jersey, also brought along two special props for the occasion – her buddies pizza and alcohol.

“These were 2 special mentors, who guided me through college. I wouldn’t be the girl I am without them. I have all the reasons to appreciate them. They were always there for me anytime I called on them and they never disappointed,” she told

Barstool Sports

Smiling candidly in one official portrait, the other two are accompanied with a bottle of Jose Cuervo tequila and a large open pizza box, with a huge slice of cheesy gooiness inside.

On her own Instagram account, Jackie uploaded the two snaps with the following tongue-in-cheek captions.

“I wanna go to college for the rest of my life, sip Jose Cuervo & drink Miller Lite on Thursday’s & $2 Tuesday nights & I can get pizza from RU Grill for $3.50 a slice”

The hilarious photo has received over 1,500 likes on Instagram. Yet, it would seem that Jackie has discovered Instagram fame after Barstool Sports’ Instagram page regrammed her shot. And she has been getting a whole lot of followers on her Instagram profile.

Many praised the New Jersey native for her photos, saying they were super relatable and reminded them of their own college days.



