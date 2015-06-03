BBNaija: Ebuka reveals how housemates were picked

Big Brother Naija 2018 host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has finally satisfied the viewers queries on the selection criteria for the most popular reality TV show in the county. According to him the housemates were selected based on their different characters.

Ebuka mentioned this while on a radio interview with BeatFM.

He said contrary to rumours that Tobi was picked because he worked with Heritage bank, the sponsors of the reality show were not part of the auditions and they could not have chosen housemates.

Ebuka said:

“Housemates were picked for different reasons. Khloe for example was picked for drama, Vandora was a happy girl. It is not all about talent, you never know what they are looking for in the audition.

There will be a drama person, a happy person, housemates’ characters are mixed. So, if for example 2 dramatic persons have been picked already, they will move to the next character.



They have a template of what they want from housemates, it depends on them.

The auditioners also realized that some housemates try so hard to be someone else in the house; maybe they got intimated by other characters or they tried so hard to be what they are not in the audition.”

He was then asked on how the prospective contestants for the 2019 edition of the show, should prepare.

“Well, all I will simply say is that everyone that wants to be on the show, should just be themselves. You might quite lucky it is your character they are just looking for at the moment of auditioning”

Remember there is a on-going controversy on Ebuka, the show host and a contestant of the show, Cee-C. Photos of them before the reality TV show surfaced on the internet some few days ago and this was contrary to Ebuka’s statement about him never meeting Cee-C before the show kicked off.