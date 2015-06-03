Nigeria News

U.S Rapper J. Cole Shuts Down Lagos With Electrifying Performance (VIDEO)

by 28/04/2018

Lagos stood still and it was all shades of lit at the ‘Castlelite unlocks’ which held yesterday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.
The rap god J. Cole gave the audience a night to remember. Nigerians, in turn, surprised him when they rapped along to his new album which is less than a week, KOD.

Watch the highlights of his performance below:

[embedded content]

