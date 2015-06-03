Nigeria News

And It Starts! #BBNaija Nina Flashes Lots Of Flesh in Mesh Mini Dress

by 28/04/2018 14:11:00 0 comments 1 Views

Former big brother naija housemate, Nina is currently trending on social media for all the wrong reasons after she shared a video of herself semi Nood in defiance to her critics and haters.The beautiful reality star appear to have had it with her many critics who lashed out on her on social media for dumping her boyfriend of one year, Collins for Miracle her in-house lover who eventually emerged as the winner of the just concluded ‘double wahala’ edition of the reality game show.

Well it appears that, this is her own way of saying she does not really care what the haters say about her.

She shared the video with the caption;

“I’ll never try to fit in. I was born to STAND OUT.


Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

New Music: D’banj – Action

#BBNaija: Nina goes semi nude in new video, says she was born to ‘STAND OUT’

#BBNaija: Winner, Miracle Ikechukwu cuts his signature dreadlocks (Photos)

Obasanjo blasts Buhari for calling Nigerian youths 'LAZY'

Buhari is healthy, FG assures international community

After BBNaija, Nigeria needs a Head of Household post 2019

EPL: Ndidi injured as Moses wins with Chelsea

BBNaija Star, Cee-C Finally Addresses Ebuka’s Claim Of Not Knowing Her

And It Starts! #BBNaija Nina Flashes Lots Of Flesh in Mesh Mini Dress

Linda Ikeji has a message for every Entrepreneur out there