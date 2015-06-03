BBNaija: Cee-C Addresses Claims Ebuka Met Her Before the Show

The just concluded Big Brother Naija show was everything from entertainment to rumours, to truths and what have you. The major ones were between former ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Cee-C and show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

It was alleged at first that Ebuka lobbied Cee-C, who emerged first runner-up into the show because she’s is wife’s sister – then came the big one. There were also claims that both Ebuka and Cee-C once dated.

However, Ebuka addressed the rumour in one of his interviews after the show saying he hadn’t met Cee-C until BBNaija 2018. Fans went as far as digging up an old photo of Cee-C and Ebuka to prove Ebuka wrong.

Well, Cee-C has addressed the rumour and here is what she had to say

It’s been a very busy and successful week, having different media rounds with the amazing people of @dstvnigeria @supersporttv @africamagic@payporte @minimienoodles @danomilk@beatfm @hotfm_lagos @closeupnigeria@wazobiafmlagos.

I know i have alot to address and answer but I want to address this particular issue.

An interview of someone I respect, admire and see as my mentor was drawn to my attention. Like I said in the house I met @ebuka at an event he hosted, Yo!!! the fact that you meet somebody doesn’t mean that the person has to remember you. @ebuka is HUuuuGE in this industry and probably meets over 100,000 people a week, so therefore he has every right to say he has not met ME. What I said in the house was from the view of someone who does not understand the industry. Guys I have met and had conservations with alot of people this week, that would as well say they have met me this week too and I can’t even remember.

To my fans, I do appreciate you all for always having my back, mehn!! where did you guys get that picture from???????

I advise we take it easy with the bashing, negativity, etc

Love You All,

Ceec❤????



