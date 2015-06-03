Nigeria News

#BBNaija: Cee-C Addresses Claims Ebuka Met Her Before the Show

by 29/04/2018 04:12:00 0 comments 1 Views

The just concluded Big Brother Naija show was everything from entertainment to rumours, to truths and what have you. The major ones were between former ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Cee-C and show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

It was  alleged at first that Ebuka lobbied Cee-C, who emerged first runner-up into the show because she’s is wife’s sister – then came the big one. There were also claims that both Ebuka and Cee-C once dated.

However, Ebuka addressed the rumour in one of his interviews after the show saying he hadn’t met Cee-C until BBNaija 2018. Fans went as far as digging up an old photo of Cee-C and Ebuka to prove Ebuka wrong.

Well, Cee-C has addressed the rumour and here is what she had to say

It’s been a very busy and successful week,  having different media rounds with the amazing people of @dstvnigeria @supersporttv @africamagic@payporte @minimienoodles @danomilk@beatfm @hotfm_lagos @closeupnigeria@wazobiafmlagos.
I know i have alot to address and answer  but I want to address this particular issue.
An interview of someone I respect,  admire and see as my mentor was drawn to my attention. Like I said in the house I met @ebuka at an event he hosted,  Yo!!! the fact that you meet somebody doesn’t mean that the person has to remember you.  @ebuka is HUuuuGE in this industry and probably meets over 100,000 people a week,  so therefore he has every right to say he has not met ME.  What I said in the house was from the view of someone who does not understand the industry. Guys I have met and had conservations with alot of people this week,  that would as well say they have met me this week too and  I can’t even remember.
To my fans,  I do appreciate you all for always having my back, mehn!! where did you guys get that picture from???????
I advise we take it easy with the bashing,  negativity, etc
Love You All,
Ceec❤????


