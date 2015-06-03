Photo of the day: #BBNaija – Do you Like Miracle’s New haircut???

Big Brother Nigeria 2018 winner, Miracle Ikechukwu has cut off his signature hair. The former ‘Double Wahala’ housemate debuted a new hair for their homecoming party Saturday.

Many had tagged Miracle’s signature dreadlocks, a winning hairstyle as that’s the same hairstyle rocked by Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman. Which hairstyle do you prefer, the dreadlocks or this new one???



