I Will Kill Tobi, He Is Just a Gossip – Nina of #BBNaija Slams Tobi During An Interview

Nina has said she doesn’t like Tobi and if asked to kill one person between Tobi, Miracle, or Rico, she will kill Tobi. She also added that he’s a gossip.She made this known during an interview with Cool FM. While playing the Smash, Marry,or Kill game, Nina was asked who she will smash, marry, or kill between former Big Brother Naija housemates Tobi, Miracle, and Rico, and she repliedI’ll kill Tobi. I don’t know who I’ll marry but I’ll kill Tobi. 

When asked why, she replied:Because I don’t like him. Tobi is a gosspip yea. She went on to say that she loves Cee-C.Cee-C is a very nice girl. I got out of the house and I found out that she’s really nice. She was never a hater. I thought she hated me but when I got out I found out that Cee-C never had that intention about me. Below is the video:

