After Spending N5Bn, Yahaya Bello Fails As INEC Recall Exercise For Dino Melaye Fails

The recall process of Senator Dino Melaye suffered a major setback as those that signed his petition letter refused to turn out for verification by INEC today April 28th. Recall that the faceoff between Dino and the state governor, Yahaya Bello, took a different turn some months back when some members of Dino’s constituency, Kogi West senatorial district, launched his recall process, an action allegedly sponsored by the state governor.According to politician and humanrights activist, Deji Adeyanju who is n indigene of the state and was on ground to witness the recall process, said the exercise was characterised by low turn out of the petitioners. It is alleged that the names of some persons that are already dead, were found in the list of petitioners. Continue to see what Deji and other twitter users said about the exercise today

KOTON KARFE LGA

Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 46,727.

Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petitions – 24,459.

Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 2,566.

Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 2, 335.

KABBA BUNU LGA

Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 59,319

Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petitions – 27,910

Total Numbers Of Signatories At Verification – 2,151

Total Numbers Of Signat7S Verified – 2,085.

IJUMU

Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 46,810.

Total Numbers Of Signature On The Petition – 24,389.

Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 2,811.

Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 2,664.

YAGBA EAST

Total Number Of Registered Voters – 35,329.

Total Numbers Of Signature On The Petition – 18,229.

Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 3,580.

Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 3,506.

MOPA AMURO

Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 18, 350

Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petition – 9,173.

Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 729.

Total Numbers Of Signataries Verified – 710.

There was violence in Mopa Amuro towards the end of the exercise. Six polling units were reportedly affected. As a result, the exercise in six out of the 10 wards in the LGA were cancelled.

YAGBA WEST LGA

Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 35,506

Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petition – 19,444

Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 4,221

Total Numbers Of Signatories Verified – 3,729.

LOKOJA LGA

Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 109,105

Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petition – 66,266.

Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 4,810.

Total Numbers Of Signatares Verified – 3,763.