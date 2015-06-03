Notorious Cultist And Deadly Gang Member, ‘Spartacus’ Finally Arrested In Ogun, Makes Revelations

The operatives of Nigerian Police Force in Ogun state, have apprehended a deadly and notorious cultist, Gbenga Ogunsanya, a. k. a. Spartacus, on April 12, 2018 in the Sabo area of the gateway state.

The 23-year old, who goes by the title of ‘butcher’ in the Aye Confraternity, had been on the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) trail since January, also made some stunning revelations to during an interview while he was paraded yesterday, Saturday, April 28.

He confessed that no fewer than nine persons had fallen victims of his no-mercy disposition, adding that whoever he marked to kill was never spared of his battle axe, adding that his numerous victims was one Lekan, a. k. a. Gobe, whom he killed at Lafenwa in Abeokuta in November, 2017.

Spartacus, who lives like a king among his group, told Crime Puzzle correspondent how he came about the the name he inscribed on his neck, saying: “Spartacus is the title of a horror film I have watched over and over, and was inspired by the major actor in the film, to the effect that anyone he felt like axing, nothing changed his decision.”

He revealed that he always made surprise appearances with his members at carnivals, especially where musicians were on ground to entertain people. All they focused on, according to him, was to cause chaos; machete people and smash vehicle wind screens.

He mentioned the areas he operated to include Oke-Sokori (Ori-Omi), Isale-Ijeun, Kobiti, Adedotun, Enu-gada, Lafenwa and Sabo among others.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back was the last cross-over night at Ori-Omi, where the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, service Chiefs and who is who in the state were in attendance.

He said, “Immediately the governor and the big wigs departed the scene, we began our operations, machetting people”.

It was gathered that on the strength of that wicked act, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, gave a matching order to the Officer-In-Charge of FSARS, DSP Uba Adams, to begin a manhunt for him and ensure he was arrested with his cohorts.

Consequently, virtually all the teams in the FSARS kits were mandated by Uba to go after him, the result of which was his arrest, alongside one Quam Olubodun, 20, at Sabo area of Lafenwa on April 12, 2018.

However, in a state of sobriety, Spartacus regretted every of his actions, saying “It has dawned on me that there is nothing to gain from being cultists, positing that if he had not been arrested he would have continued to live in the illusion that everything starts and ends in cultism.”

