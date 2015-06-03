Manchester United Vs Arsenal (LIVE UPDATES) Wenger, Mourinho in ‘Final Clash’

Though it is not certain what Arsene Wenger will do after his exit from Arsenal at the end of the season, Sunday’s game at Old Trafford could be his final clash with one of his fierce rivals, Jose Mourinho.

At least it is certain that this match represents the final time that Arsene Wenger will visit Old Trafford as Arsenal manager.

United, meanwhile, could move five points clear of Liverpool in race for second place with a victory today as Jose Mourinho comes up against one of his oldest rivals Wenger for potentially the final time.

Team News

MAN UTD STARTING XI: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez

MAN UTD SUBS: Pereira, Rojo, Fellaini, Mata, McTominay, Martial, Rashford

ARSENAL STARTING XI: Ospina; Bellerin, Chambers, Mavropanos, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi; Nelson, Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan

ARSENAAL SUBS: Cech, Holding, Monreal, Osei-Tutu, Willock, Welbeck, Nketiah

Action underway at Old Trafford

free kick for Arsenal as Ashley Young from Manchester United trips Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Lukaku tries a move from the right flank but dispossessed for a corner kick

Pogba goes for goal, but the shot lacks precision and sails wide

Goal! POGBA gets the opening goal

The French man buries the ball into the net after Sanchez header hits the bar

First booking..Xhaka is shown a yellow card by the referee

Hector Bellerin passes the ball in the box, but David De Gea comes out for a easy pick

shot by Jesse Lingard is blocked!

A free kick as Sead Kolasinac from Arsenal trips Jesse Lingard

A one-two between Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan fails

Chance! Aubameyang with a free header but that was weak

Nice move by Mkhitaryan

Man Utd have won all 9 previous PL games in which Pogba has scored … another win today?

Chance!! Ashley young hits the post off a cross

One minute added time